There was a vote in the house of representatives on the impeachment of trump: what’s next
Members of the house of representatives of Congress of 31 October approved a resolution, according to which investigation concerning the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage. About it writes “Interfax-Ukraine”.
For the approval of the resolution voted 232 Congressman, voted against it 196.
“Resolution adopted”, — said the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi.
For the resolution voted by all members of the Democratic party with the exception of two. Present Republicans unanimously opposed the adoption of the resolution.
The resolution establishes the procedure of public hearings by the intelligence Committee and the publication of testimony.
It also allows the Republicans to ask witnesses and documents, but the Democrats still have the ability to block requests.
The resolution also noted that the committees involved in the investigation within the procedure of impeachment of trump, “will continue the already started investigation whether there is sufficient reason to the House of representatives used granted by the Constitution the right of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump”.
The reaction of the tramp was not long in coming. He reacted negatively to the adoption of the resolution, writes “Interfax-Ukraine”.
“This is the biggest witch hunt in American history!” — trump wrote on Twitter immediately after the vote.
Trump has repeatedly criticized the impeachment proceedings, the initiators which are members of the Democratic party, and declared that any American President was not “as bad” as him.
“There was a President in the history of our country, which would be just as bad as me. The Democrats are full of hatred and fear. They achieved nothing. We have to prevent this happening ever again concerning another President,” wrote trump on Twitter.
He called the Democrats idlers who “spend time and energy on nonsense.”
Why you need a resolution
The democratic party announced its intention to start the procedure of impeachment of the President of trump in September 2019 — after details became known of the telephone conversation between US President with the leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the BBC writes.
The complaint, filed thereafter, an anonymous representative of the secret service, it was reported that the White house has demanded from the Ukrainian President to launch an investigation against the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden, who is considered the most likely contender for the presidency from the Democratic party in the elections of 2020.
Formal training procedure for the removal of the incumbent from power, the Democrats in Congress are already two months, but the White house and Republicans on Capitol hill have repeatedly stated that the investigation against the President, trump can not be considered legitimate.
That will change the resolution
So far, any hearings, requests for documents and call witnesses, in the procedure of impeachment may only be initiated by the head of Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives Democrat Adam Schiff and legal Committee of the Congress.
The draft resolution, as agreed and approved by the representatives of the Democratic party in Congress on October 30, will give the President’s opponents trump new features.
Committee on intelligence of the Congress will be empowered to publish transcripts of hearings that were conducted behind closed doors and before the resolution is considered confidential. At the same time, the Committee will hold public, open to the public hearings on matters that could be classified for reasons of national security.
The resolution also allows the head of the intelligence Committee of Congress and his deputies to ask the witnesses summoned to testify, their own questions. Before that they could only conduct hearings, speaking with review. Right to ask questions and interrogate witnesses for 45 minutes and get the staff of the intelligence Committee.
The resolution gives the right to the legal Committee of Congress to bring charges against the President of the United States and to substantiate these charges.
However, certain right to receive and Republicans. For example, supporters of Donald trump, members of the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives will also have the opportunity to call its own witnesses and send out subpoenas for documents. However, in order to do this, they need the approval of the chief or a majority of the members of the Committee.
The US President and representatives of his legal team will also receive the right to attend meetings of the legal Committee of the house of representatives relating to the impeachment proceedings. They will be able to submit and call their own witnesses, to present documents and to initiate cross-examined.
How to react to the Republicans
The US President Donald trump, the White house and supporters of the trump in the Republican party repeatedly referred to the initiative of the Democrats “politically motivated” and “unfair”.
Arguing that resolution of impeachment is a “one-party” initiative, the Democrats, the Republicans are also saying they have the right to call own witnesses and to provide documents proving the innocence of the President of the United States. Another requirement of the Republicans was the beginning of public hearings and public presentations invited experts.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Telephone conversation Zelensky and trump interested congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- An anonymous informant has stated in his complaint that the US was trying to hide the content of the conversation trump and Zelensky.