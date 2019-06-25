There was no poisoning: Bari Alibasov accused of staging
June 4, the media are closely watching the health of the Russian producer Bari Alibasov, who drank the liquid for rinsing of pipes and was in intensive care research Institute Sklifosovsky. The stellar life of the patient hung in the balance, he got fourth degree burns of the esophagus and the internal organs. For five days, it was put in a medically-induced sleep. The son of the producer he shared with the media mean comments about what a serious condition, “he’s still asleep.” Every day there are new details of the controversial will, an escaped cat, coming out of his coma, memory loss, a hasty statement, and miraculous healing. And here Bari Karimovich already gives interviews and smartly arguing with his nutritionist and police. And though the producer a little off, he looks quite healthy and plump.
All this has put in doubt the story of the poisoning. There was a version that it was staged on the eve of the anniversary of the group “on-On”, which is not at the peak of fame.
Bari Alibasov really spent two weeks in intensive care toxicology Department of the Institute Sklifosovsky. It was reported that he can’t swallow, is fed a special formula through a tube, because a severely damaged esophagus. Predicted that recovery of the producer it could take months.
“If the diagnosis is correct, such an early discharge impossible. In this story, so many inconsistencies. If there was a burn of the fourth degree, it would mean complete destruction of the tissues of the esophagus. And even if the person survives, which is doubtful, the esophagus and remove him. Believe me, with this diagnosis two weeks home do not go“—quoted by KP.ru Vitaly Rumyantsev, doctor-gastroenterologist, doctor of medical Sciences.
Alibasov independently powered home infant formula. And even boasted that he received real pleasure from eating a bowl of buckwheat. For almost three weeks he even lost weight during his diagnosis and a strict diet is almost impossible. Has not changed and his voice, he even sings.
Doubt and loss of memory after drug-induced sleep. First son Alibasov said that my father remembers nothing and does not recognize loved ones. “He’s got the brain of a five year old kid”, said Bari Jr. Then memory gradually returned, but “erased” the last two years of his life and all the information about the concept of the anniversary concert “on-On”, which the producer has stored in his head.
“Loss of memory after drug-induced sleep is absolutely impossible, even if it lasts five days. This state is controlled by the end action of the drug and the person comes out of sleep. Such was the case at bobsleistki that four months was in a medically induced coma, no amnesia was not”, — said Lev Nikolayev.
It was also reported that Bari Alibasov in intensive care made a new will, unsubscribe apartment to the son, his wife Lidia Fedoseeva-Shukshina — land and securities, the group “on-On” — artistic heritage, the assistant — cat. But how could he do that if was in a coma and it wouldn’t let anyone in? Another question was whether the testator was sane, if he was under the influence of drugs?
The story of the cat and is called the performance. First Sphynx Chucha allegedly ran away together it all began to look and announced a cash reward for his return. Then came the scammers, replacing the beast. And in the final — miraculous return pet Alibasov. Say, this story only brought him the proposal is for the sum of 150 thousand dollars!
But why Alibasova and his entourage need a PR with photo and video producer helpless in the hospital, interview, demonstrating his “insanity”?
Assume that the producer really got into the hospital, but for a different reason, which was trying to hide. He shouted dietitian mariyat Mukhina: “It’s all because of your injections. You’ve been drugging me”. He accused her that, under the guise of drugs the doctor injected psychotropic drugs, and this has brought to such a state.
Or Bari Karimovich wanted to divert media attention from the son who was caught in a scandal with his ex-wife. The woman told how he beat her pregnant, then abandoned and does not help the child, not even paying child support. Instead of the monster loomed another figure, a caring son at the bedside of his father.
The third version — this performance was very much needed for public relations of group “on-On”, which has already started to forget. On the eve of the anniversary tour team really need media attention.
That poisoning is fake, I’m sure, and former Director Dzhigurda Antonina Savrasov. She claims that the PR Alibasov well-earned. The alleged video gastric lavage producer sold on TV for $ 10 thousand For first interview after his illness, received $ 4.8 thousand, and for the participation in the TV show — another $ 8 million In total, Alibasov could earn at least $ 32 thousand
“Everything that is happening with Bari, is the theatre of one actor. Bari Karimovich is unique. It has this feature, it friends, friends, and then I will announce the real diagnosis — it includes Durkee in life“, says a friend of the producer Liang Friedman.
It is worth noting that the son Alibasov rejects such accusations. He says that the father drank a liquid for rinsing of pipes, having received serious burns. He is now slowly recovering at home and recovering nicely.
then claimed they would take him to Kazakhstan. But in the end after discharge of the patient Alibasov journalists found home alone.
The first after discharge from the hospital interview, Bari Alibasov gave to Andrey Malakhov. During the conversation, the producer argued that in any coma he was, and he was kidnapped by international terrorists.
