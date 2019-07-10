There was not even a first aid kit: in the Bahamas shark attacked a tourist, but rescuers did not dare to help her
The family of 21-year-old girl who died after being attacked by a pack of sharks in the Bahamas, said that the travel company did not even have first aid kits for first aid.
Jordan Lindsay, honorary student of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, June 26, has gone scuba diving on the island rose is a popular location to the North-East of the capital of the Bahamas, Nassau.The same day she was attacked by three sharks.
According to the Royal Bahamas police force took a bite out of her right hand.
On Tuesday, her family released a statement to clarify what happened that day, and to encourage tour companies to take mandatory security measures.
While the whole family was on the island rose under day trips “Sandy Toes Day” Jordan and her mother Kami was engaged in Snorkelling. Her brothers and sisters, father and friend witnessed the attack.
When Jordan and Cami went into the water, they saw the staff who were done with dinner on the ground.
According to the family statement, while attacking Jordan and her mother were in a separate location for Snorkelling. Other divers swam at a great distance from where the attack occurred, and then jumped out of the water, fearing for his safety. The family said that before the attack no one saw the shark.
According to the statement, none of the employees Sandy Toes not stepped in and “did not mobilize to provide any assistance”.
“Mother Jordana recalls that when she approached the daughter and asked to swim to her, she thought that they would send a boat to take them out of the water and provide assistance, but this has not happened,” — said in a statement.
Two staff members from the rocky hill were shouting to swim to them. When mother and daughter tried to swim towards each other and to the rocky hill between them there was a shark again and attacked Jordan. By this time Kami was able to grab Jordan’s hand and drag her to the rocky shore, where officers dragged them both out of the water.
As soon as the mother and daughter came out of the water waiting to get first aid, the staff were not first aid kits. In the end, they are not provided any assistance.
They thought that a lifetime, until the came rescue boat. It turned out that it only had a bench and the driver. The employee helped Cami to put Jordan in a boat, and they went to Nassau.
“In the boat there was no medication or basic necessities. The only thing is the towels, which covered Jordan,” — said in a statement.
The family said that Jordan and her mother were taken to the hospital by ambulance, where a young girl died.
“We want tourists to know that when booking the tour, the company might not be basic safety measures, or equipment to first aid,” — said in a family statement.
Staff Sandy Toes was not notified about the tragedy of the rest of the family Jordan, which was still on the island rose. Instead, they heard the conversations from other people who have dived with mask and snorkel, and notice how people are crying, and finally realized what happened.
Dr. Erich Ritter, a scientist from the research Institute of the sharks, and Dr. Christopher Lowe, Director of the Laboratory of sharks in the California state University in long beach, said that the chances of seeing the attack of the three sharks is equal to winning the jackpot in the Powerball lottery.
Ritter suggests that the attack was provoked by food that was thrown into the water.
“There had to be a reason. This is not normal behavior for any shark,” said Ritter.
Ritter also concerned about the message that diving mask and snorkel groups of people was not accompanied by staff or swimmers. In Florida, he directs the school SharkSchool that teaches swimmers and divers how to safely be in the water with sharks and claims that the guides should always swim with customers.
The family of the dead girl said that tourist companies should have a plan of action in emergency situations: an animal bites, jellyfish, heart attacks or shark attacks.
The family thanked the people who helped bring Jordan back to California.
Jordan was a member of National Honor Society Tau Sigma and worked as an assistant in communications at College of Science and Engineering.