There was the first real photos of electric car Ford Mustang Mach-E
The publication Carscoop, managed to find on the web the first real pictures of the new crossover Mach-E.
You can now fully appreciate how the exterior and interior of the new electric cars.
Very interesting looks like a closed radiator grille, which combined with front optics in the style of a muscle car Mustang.
Also attracts the attention and the lack of visible door handles. In General appearance the new electric crossover looks stylish and rapidly.
The interior of the car is made in a minimalist style that is very similar to a Tesla model, suggests that the massive tablet on the center console. Driving located digital dashboard.
Also very unusual are the ducts that stretch along the entire length of the console.
Ford will offer a new electric vehicle models in the Select, California RT. 1, Premium, First Edition and GT.
As the power unit will perform electrical installation with return 255 HP and 415 Nm of torque. Ford claims that the car equipped with rear-wheel drive able to go on a single charge 370 kilometers, and the all-wheel drive model is only 338 kilometres.
It became known that Mach E the GT accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, while the value of other modifications is at 5 seconds.