There was the official reaction of the Netherlands to the results Tzemach Russia

The leadership of the Netherlands regrets that Ukraine gave Russia in the exchange of militant “DNR” Vladimir Tzemach, which is an important witness in the case of a catastrophe Malaysian “Boeing” flight MH17. This is an open letter to the President and the Parliament wrote the Minister of foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef Blok.
The unit believes that Ukraine gave Tzemach under pressure from Moscow.
“The Cabinet of Ministers deeply regrets the fact that under pressure from the Russian Federation, Mr. tzemach was part of a prisoner exchange and is currently in Russia. The government recalled that Russia is obliged to cooperate on the basis of UN security Council resolution 2166”, — quotes the diplomat publishing theБабель.
The head of the foreign Ministry of the Netherlands also noted that the Ukrainian government has postponed the exchange for some time to allow the prosecution to question Tzemach.
Block added that the criminal investigation into MH17 will continue.
“The prosecution alleges that the Tzemach results will have no consequences for the process, which will begin March 9, 2020”, the letter reads.
After the arrival of the Tzemach in Moscow, the Netherlands has officially demanded from Russia of its issuance. The speaker of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova refused to answer the question, will give Russia an accused.
Recall that 40 members of the European Parliament appealed to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with an open letter in which he asked to prevent the issuance of Tzemach of the Russian Federation.
