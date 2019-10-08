There were also made a statement: Natalia Bochkareva was intrigued by the network
Famous Russian actress Natalia Bochkareva, who, it turns out, will not disappear after the scandal with drugs, and just locked himself in his apartment for the first time after a pause, reached out and made a statement.
She assured that “feels good”. On the question of further action, she said: “Soon all will know.” Nothing more to comment on Natalia did not. Were forbidden to do so, my friend Andrey Kovalev, who has previously said that because of the stress Botchkareva temperature rose sharply and was paralyzed half of the face.
We will remind, Natalia Bochkareva stopped to check documents. Her behavior seemed the guards are inadequate. In the Internet appeared the video of the arrest in which the woman similar to I, admitted that she had cocaine. Bochkareva then denied everything in the social network. And when the scandal was gaining momentum, and stopped communicating.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the star of the series “Happy together” Yulia Zakharova was supported by a colleague. She stated that she does not believe in the guilt of Botchkareva.
