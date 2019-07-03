There were only 10: unnamed species facing imminent extinction
The list of extinct species may soon be replenished with another marine mammal.
The number of California sea pigs decreased to a critical ten individuals, according to the website of the International Union for conservation of nature (IUCN).
These animals are included in the suborder of toothed whales that look like dolphins, but are not their close relatives.
Porpoises Phocoena sinus was opened relatively recently, in the mid-twentieth century, and almost immediately brought in the Red book. Twenty years ago, the species was transferred to the category of “critically vulnerable.”
Until recently, the population has remained small (about three hundred individuals) but stable. But two years ago the situation changed.
In their habitats, off the coast of the Gulf of California, a large number of poachers. The purpose of their craft is the other is a fish – ray-finned fish (too, by the way, endangered), whose swim bladder is valued in folk medicine and Asian cooking.
But porpoises often become unintentional victims, including becoming entangled in fishing nets.
Just a few months the number of Phocoena sinus decreased in the order (from 300 to 30 individuals), and during the last study, ecologists have discovered all ten of the animals.
All attempts to get them breeding in captivity ended in failure. Scientists have noted that rare species may disappear completely in the next season.
We will remind, according to the UN, people put on the brink of extinction million species of living beings. Over the past century, every year die on average in two species of vertebrates.