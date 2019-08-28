There were pictures of the electric crossover Ford Mach
Just a few months the first time we see the long-awaited electric crossover Ford, the creation of which used the elements of the sports coupe Mustang.
The novelty will be presented as a concept. The insiders stated that Ford plans to make the show in November, probably at the motor show in Los Angeles. Display fully serial version of the model will be in 2020.
In the Network appeared “spy” photos, which depicted a prototype of an electric crossover. The car is unfortunately covered with a large variety of camo – there and films and false panels.
Nevertheless, it is our first look at the electric SUV from Ford. The test car was captured near the headquarters of the “blue oval” in Michigan (USA). At first glance, because of the impressive camouflage then consider anything impossible, but it is not so.
The black part of the camouflage is designed to hide a more elegant body style of the car that actually resembles a coupe. It seems that the camouflage on the front of the spotted prototype hides almost serial optics.
Led headlights and prominent grille, the most visible visible coating. Although, based solely on these photos, we can’t find any details of that “utilize” crossover with coupe Mustang.
Electric crossover Ford, which was called Mach E will have a cruising range of 482 km is Known, but the novelty will compete directly with a crossover Tesla Model Y, which will go on sale next year and will cost less than $ 40 000.