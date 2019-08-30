There’s a new official trailer for “Terminator: the Dark fate” (video)
The American film company Paramount Pictures has revealed the new trailer for “Terminator: the Dark fate.” The video published on the YouTube channel of the Studio.
In the trailer talks about the new character grace, played by Mackenzie Davis. She is half cyborg and calls himself a “perfected man.” With Sarah Connor, she’s trying to protect a girl named Danielle, which is hunting a new model of Terminator made of liquid metal.
The Director Tim Miller ("Deadpool"), one of the producers and writers of the script by James Cameron, who directed the first two films of the terminator.
