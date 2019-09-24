These 15 most common mistakes when using sunscreen
Dermatologists recommend daily use of sunscreen to prevent the appearance of freckles, age spots or skin cancer. However, many people make a number of mistakes in the use of funds. Experts in the field of health and medicine called the 15 most common ones.
First and foremost, sunscreen should be applied on time, that is not coming to the beach, and at least half an hour before leaving the house. You also need to apply the gel all over the body, not on the skin, not covered, for example, a swimsuit. Many people make a mistake without a remedy on the skin of the lips. To do this, be sure, choosing specifically developed for this SPF balms. When applying the cream, some “skipping” of the feet, armpits, earlobes and even some areas, but this cannot be done, because the radiation is exposed to the whole body without exceptions.
Do not forget that bathing sunscreen washed off and the skin becomes vulnerable, so purchase waterproof better means. For different parts of the body are made of a cream with special characteristics, that is designed for the body cannot be applied to the face. To use the protective means recommended by experts regardless of the Sunny weather or not. According to dermatologists of the United States, ultraviolet rays freely penetrate through the clouds even on a cloudy day.
The amount of applied sunscreen or spray should be sufficient, but if necessary, it should be rubbed all over the body. Even when you are driving car you can get a sunburn, so the cream should be applied prior to travel. It is better to buy with an extended spectrum of action, giving preference labeled “broad spectrum” and with a protection factor of at least 15 units. Another common error – a single application. It must be applied in 1.5-2 hours regardless of water resistance or the level of SPF.
Do not use expired cream, and its shelf life averages 2 years. Relaxing under an umbrella or in the shade of the trees definitely need the tools to protect the skin. And the last mistake – ignoring sunglasses. Eyes need protection from radiation as well as the delicate skin of the eyelids that lubricate the protective agent is a must.