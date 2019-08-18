These 15 signs of sickness associated with danger to life
Doctors from the UK presented the 15 signs of discomfort, which in any case cannot be ignored because they can be associated with danger to life. Symptoms include pain in the jaw or neck and the feeling of nausea.
Women do not always experience chest discomfort, which many men have reported during a heart attack, but instead increases the likelihood of pain in the jaw or neckthat is accompanied by severe fatigue and nausea. Ignoring the symptom increases the risk of death of the fair sex. Itchy and swollen lips in some cases, a signal of anaphylactic shock, the most deadly allergic reaction. The point is that this can be affected Airways that leads to swelling and contraction. Slurred speech is a possible sign of a stroke that complements numbness on one side of the body and sudden severe headache.
Should be alert and sudden flash of light before the eyes, which requires an immediate call to the doctor. This may indicate a retinal tear that can lead to complete loss of vision. Pale nails is associated with anemia, congestive heart failure or liver disease, while bluish nail plate indicate a lack of oxygen. It is not excluded a malfunction of the heart or lungs.
If handwriting has become less or more, there is a high likelihood of diagnosing neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s. This also should include brain cancer. In that case, if dull pain in the navel area does not pass within a few hours, then it’s a likely sign of inflammation of appendicitis. There may be problems with the gall bladder, may be to blame bowel obstruction or stomach ulcer.
Coughing every night — likely an early sign of heart failure. This is because fluid accumulates in the chest and heart when lying down for an extended period of time. Severe headache may indicate a brain hemorrhage, the rupture of a blood vessel, a stroke or meningitis. Intense tingling in one hand, which lasts more than 30 minutes, especially if accompanied by dizziness or nausea, increases the likelihood of a heart attack.
Excessive sweating at night is explained in some cases of intestinal cancer, lymphoma or leukemia. The fullness or loss of appetite associated with ovarian cancer, especially if accompanied by bloating, pelvic pain or pressure and problems with bladder. Numerous appearance on the body of the bruising is related to the deficiency of vitamins K or C, or leukemia, liver disease.
If a hoarse voice persists for more than three weeks, it could be a symptom of silent reflux disease when acid from the stomach back up into the esophagus and irritate the throat. Cancer in this case is not excluded, as with unexplained weight loss.