These 3 signs of the zodiac can indefinitely hold a grudge!
Taurus
No wonder you are in this list. You are the most stubborn sign of the zodiac, and you long to hold a grudge. When someone offends you, you are unlikely then to forgive that person.
In fact, you want to forgive someone and accept their apology, but you’re too stubborn and too proud to do it. Once someone hurt you, you can even swallow your pride and accept the apology, but you’re never going to trust this man.
Leo
You — the ruler of the world. If someone makes a mistake when dealing with you, they better just run away for a long time.
Not only that, you will long to hold a grudge, so also work your defense mechanism. You turn into a crazy person when you want to protect yourself. Usually you protect others, but when you hurt, you closed.
You can let go of a grudge, but the one who offended you, will do again to deserve your attention.
Libra
Those who hurt you will not even be able to apologize because you just lost to them.
You can also turn into an actor worthy of an Oscar. You can pretend that everything is okay and that you’ve forgiven that person, and then a few days you all Express them in the face. You will never cool down, you can hold a grudge forever.