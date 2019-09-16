These 4 asymptomatic diseases developing
Some diseases are difficult to determine in the initial stages because of their long development with virtually no signs. Experts in the field of medicine and health named 4 of the disease, occurs for a long time asymptomatic.
First and foremost, experts call diabetes, which is difficult to diagnose at an early stage. The person for a long period of time, the indicators of blood sugar levels can be within normal limits, but at the same time the disease is already advanced. Also, asymptomatic developing cancer of the lungs, previously considered a “disease of smokers”. To detect the disease in patients in most cases possible after the occurrence of metastasis and complaints of unexplained coughing.
It is not easy to identify, and glaucoma, which if untreated can lead to vision loss. Doctors recommend to avoid this problem twice a year to be screened by an ophthalmologist, especially people over 45 years old. And last, the fourth developing asymptomatic disease, and hypertension. The pressure may rise gradually, and increase by a few points it is almost impossible to notice. Therefore, the Council of experts to control the AD even at a normal feeling.