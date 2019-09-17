These 4 causes of lower back pain in the morning
Experts in the field of medicine and health called 4 reasons why a person feels pain in the morning. According to who, about 25% of the world population suffer from intermittent or regular pain in the lumbar spine, and in most cases it occurs in the first hours after waking up.
First and foremost, the reason experts referred incorrectly chosen mattress. It is better to buy orthopaedic that allows you to maintain the correct position of the spine and relieve back pain in the morning. It is also possible occurrence of unpleasant sensation due to inflammation of the sacroiliac joints or lower spine that occurs most often in people with ankylosing spondylitis. In this case the pain is accompanied after waking up and active for for relieves symptoms.
The third reason is over-voltage, for example, after a workout at the gym. Before beginning exercise it is important not to forget to warm up the muscles, making the workout that will help you avoid lower back pain in the morning. In addition, pain is possible with age-related wear of the spine, since spinal nerves are compressed and develops stiffness.