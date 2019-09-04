These 4 key causes of night sweating
The national sleep Foundation presented the 4 key causes of night sweating. One explanation for infections, including HIV.
One of the reasons for this condition is medication, for example, antidepressants, pills to reduce fever. In any case, doctors do not recommend to ignore the sweating, which has long maintained. Many infections can cause fever, which in turn is fraught with sweat above the norm. Tuberculosis, bacterial infections and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are a few examples. In the same list, pheochromocytoma, carcinoid syndrome, hyperthyroidism and other hormonal condition.
As for women, excessive sweating associated with menopausal symptoms related to vasomotor symptoms, as caused by the constriction and dilation of blood vessels. Maintaining a cool and well-ventilated bedroom helps to reduce the occurrence of unpleasant phenomena. It is also recommended to refrain from drinking alcohol, which exacerbates the situation. As explained in the NHS, night sweating may be the result of anxiety or low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Sometimes the reasons to not immediately identify it.