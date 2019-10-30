These 4 product instantly eliminate the feeling of heartburn
Heartburn is a burning sensation in the throat and behind the breastbone, which is caused by the penetration of gastric juice into the esophagus. Each person though time in life had to deal with this unpleasant phenomenon, and some do regularly suffer from it.
Papaya
This exotic fruit contains a special enzyme papain, which helps digestion. It prevents indigestion, relieves nausea and relieves acid indigestion.
The juice of aloe Vera
One of the most effective ways to treat heartburn – aloe Vera juice, known for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. Especially if the heartburn is caused by gastritis or peptic ulcer disease.
Banana
Bananas – a wonderful remedy for heartburn. They envelop the wall of the esophagus, thereby relieving irritation. And the enzymes which they contain, promote digestion and improve intestinal health.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a dish for all occasions, including heartburn. There’s little fat, lots of fiber, it is soothing to the stomach. Oatmeal can be alternated with rice, millet and buckwheat.