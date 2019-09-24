These 4 simple and effective way to avoid a stroke
National experts in the field of medicine and health called 4 simple and effective way to avoid a stroke. According to experts, acute circulatory disorders of the brain in many cases is the cause of death of patients, so it is important to follow some rules, which will reduce the likelihood of developing a life-threatening condition.
First and foremost, experts recommend daily to half an hour to give a simple physical exercise or walking outdoors. Also scientific studies have shown that stroke risk increased in the first few hours following the outbreak of anger. So experts to avoid problems are advised not to despair and to control emotions, preventing aggression and stress. Will aid in the prevention of stroke normal sleep, at least 7 hours a day. Lack of sleep provokes in humans, increased fatigue and irritability, and this in turn leads to the development of cardiovascular diseases and cerebrovascular disorders.
The fourth way — an introduction to the daily diet of potassium-rich foods and olive oil. Deficiency of this element increases the level of sodium, which can cause higher pressure and, consequently, stroke.