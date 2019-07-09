THESE 5 EXERCISES—YOUR RELIABLE RECIPE FOR LONGEVITY
The most advanced diet and tested recipes will not reach the effect, if the person is not accustom your body for optimal movement.
Morning exercise and regular fitness exercises are essential for overall vitality, which is achieved by vibrating the cleaning of cells from accumulate toxins.
There are hundreds of exercises. It is impossible to bring them all and compare utility.
We restrict a few — are purposefully designed to rejuvenate the body.
Vibration exercise — a reliable recipe for longevity
Here, for example, the complex daily morning exercises:
1. Exercise “Golden fish”
To run on a flat hard mattress or on the floor, having spread a blanket.
Lie on your back, folding his arms and putting them behind his head and 2 minutes to vibrate or to swing the whole body, resembling fish wriggling in the water.
This same exercise can be done lying down on your chest, arm located along the body.
(Exercise corrects curvature of the spine, eliminates the overpotential of spinal nerves. system normalizes the blood and lymph circulation, coordinates the work of the nervous system, promotes intestinal peristalsis and improves work of lungs and purifies the skin.)
2. Exercise The Child
Lie on your back, head put on a small thin pillow, pulling arms and legs, 2-5 minutes to wave them in different directions, to shake, to povarirovat limbs as a child.
(Exercise improves circulation of the entire body, promotes the movement and updating of the lymphatic fluid.)
3. Exercise “Healing hands”
Lie on your back, hands on chest, open palm, connect finger pads, press them on top of each other and relax.
The serried fingers to put on the belly and led them up and down the stomach.
To perform the exercise for 2-3 minutes.
4. Exercise the loop
Lying on back, raise legs up, knees apart, close feet and move your legs up and down 10-15 times.
At the end of the exercise, lie down quietly, closed their hands and feet.
(Exercise has beneficial effects on bio-energetics of the meridians, coordinates the function of muscles, nerves, internal organs, lymphatic and circulatory systems, especially the muscles and organs in the groin, abdomen and hips. It is useful even for pregnant women.)
5. Exercise “The Tree”
Ancient Eastern exercise for rejuvenation: a person changes the position of the body — doing a handstand, while supposedly the aging process are reversed.
Place elbows to the sides, palms placed on one another, with the back to the floor, as if making a bowl that will keep your head.
Slowly raise your legs and entire body up by leaning on the head, legs drawn up.
This is the perfect final version, but for beginners, you can perform a simple exercise — “birch”: lie on back, legs raised up, with the arms propped up the lower back.
Simple techniques for the maintenance of tone
• Bulgarian healers believe the first thing a person must do, getting out of bed, turning to face the East, slow gulps to drink a glass of clean water, making sure that the thought was extremely good: you can think about health, happiness, nice people. This will give a positive charge of vivacity for the whole day.
• Leaving home, it is important to monitor which foot you cross the threshold. To be good, the first needs to move his right leg. While care left-handed person or right-handed.
• The next morning, well 10-15 times do not greatly compress the fingers into a fist — it stimulates the heart activity.
• Effective morning energonaladka, if you stand facing East and draw 10 times with your hands an infinity sign rotated horizontally eight. In the evening, before bedtime, to do the same, by turning toward the West.