These affordable products can protect against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease
Green peas and corn contain a substance called spermidine. On the body it acts like a drug, protecting against the development of a number of “age-related” diseases, including cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
The ability spermidine a beneficial effect on the human body and serves as a means of prevention of dangerous diseases, was identified by Israeli scientists from the Weizmann Institute.
Experts have carried out a series of experiments with mice and came to the conclusion that a component of green peas and corn prevents the decrease in the level of polyamines present in all living cells. Polyamines affect the internal clock and circadian rhythms: a decrease in their levels causes a slowing of the rhythms and aging.
The scientists noted that violations of circadian rhythms associated with the development of a whole range of diseases associated with aging, inflammatory processes, tumors and neurodegenerative disorders and Alzheimer’s disease. Spermidin, as it turned out, “rejuvenates” the internal circadian rhythms of the body, modulating the coordinated work of the body’s internal clock and preventing them from crashing.
In addition to green peas and corn, spermidine is also contained in soy and the cheese with mold.