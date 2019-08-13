“These brothers, we do not need”: the former national team player disgraced with the statement about Russia…
The former defender of Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine national team Yaroslav Rakitskiy who plays in the Russian League for Zenit, caught in a scandalous situation.
The player after one of the matches was given an interview with the translator, and at this point he was approached by teammate, striker Russia Artem Dzyuba, shouted into the camera: “Russia and Ukraine — brothers! Brothers!“.
Ukrainian video posted on his page in Instagram with the caption: “once this is all over. faith in peace sky“, which aroused the wrath of indignation among fans, do not hesitate in expressions in the comments.
“Brothers gadiukiny not kupovati teritor I don’t lospalluti Vino“;
“Bratushka drove 13 000 ukraïntsiv, lead vinu on shad Ukrainy , asexual cream… In Momo Brack zi immediately not in sobi…“;
“We’ve never been and certainly will not!!!“
“Tell that to the relatives of those soldiers who died in the Donbass protecting the sovereignty of Ukraine, and if more than 10 thousands of dead“;
“That bratt after 5 years vgcreate wine I okupatsiï cream. Rosiya to pay for TSE“;
“These brothers, we certainly don’t need“.
Note that “Zenit” is in the lead after five rounds of the championship of Russia with 13 points. Rakitskiy played for Zenit in all matches with no substitutions, “noting” one yellow card.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter