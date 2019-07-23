These characteristics of the updated crossover Suzuki Vitara
Not all Ukrainian motorists in crisis can afford to buy new cars, but a certain positive tendency in the domestic market there.
Suzuki sells an updated model of Vitara, which has its own positive features.
It is possible to note the presence of Japanese car, new 17-inch wheel alloy wheels and body color Grayish Ice Blue.
Vitara stands out with a two-tone color that attracts buyers. In the cabin of the “Japanese” is a multifunction display with a large amount of data.
All looks pretty good and readable. Significantly updated interface multimedia system compatible with smartphones, but there is a negative trait — a small key.
Last updated Vitara Suzuki made only for Europe, where under the hood is a 1.1-liter turbo engine with 111 horsepower.
The company sells a model with a 1.6-liter atmospheric unit that generates 117 HP. Experts point out that in a city of such parameters for quality of drive is not enough, stressing that, for example, to travel off-road best buy SUV.