These cheap products are dangerous to health
Cheap sausages, prepared foods, hard cheeses, canned fish and sweets in the top five of the most dangerous products.
Instead of meat in the sausage is a dangerous mass of cheap waste. Fray tendons, skin, hooves, added flavorings. You can’t buy sausages for 40 or 60 hryvnia per kilogram, because the processed meat products is toxic carcinogens. And they, in turn, provoke cancer of the colon, rectum, bladder, pancreas.
In the semi-finished products: frozen dumplings, dumplings, pancakes, etc. contain TRANS fats, phosphates and other infection. Still have them! You can get food poisoning.
Technologists claim that at a low price may be the only cheese product in which a zero milk, but full of dangerous TRANS fats, or rather of the usual margarine. Consumption of pseudoceros can lead to heartburn, diseases of the cardiovascular system and not only. To reduce the cost of cheese products instead of milk fat adds palm oil, refined, which causes cancer.
Cheap samples of canned fish is dangerous because of heavy metals, banks unable to get to the fish. A so-called “promotional” cans, which ends the period of storage, and therefore is implemented on the cheap, can cause botulism-a deadly disease that can be treated only in hospital.
In addition, often a person has to not pay for the fish, but for large quantities of water or oil in the canned food.
All the cheap sweets — using palm coconut oil instead of butter, artificial color. They cause hypertension, fatty liver lead to cirrhosis of the liver, pancreas, obesity heart.
Experts advise to buy expensive and quality products. Just in smaller amounts.