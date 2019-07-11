These drinks are useful for hypertensive patients
Useful for hypertensive patients, there are also other, more familiar foods.
The best option for people suffering from hypertension to reduce salt intake, but fruits and vegetables have as much as possible. In this regard, the experts strongly recommended to take 150 mg of beet juice daily to lower blood pressure.
In the beet contains large amounts of nitrates, which helps hypertensive patients to fight the disease. Some experts even claim that beetroot juice on its usefulness can be put on a par with medication.
A very positive effect on the body has and green tea. About 3 months of regular consumption of this drink ? and in the future is expected to reduce pressure by 2.6 mm Hg. article
With regard to drink Kombucha, its use is determined by the content in the product of a large number of probiotics. So, it can be used to enhance intestinal health and to reduce the pressure.
Useful for hypertensive patients, there are also other, more familiar foods obtained by fermentation: yogurt, miso or kimchi.