These drinks can help fight hypertension
Experts in the field of medicine have long noted the ability of some products to reduce high blood pressure.
Not an exception and some drinks that are familiar to many, but not all guess about their ability to cope with hypertension.
First of all, wonderful wrestlers with high blood pressure showed itself juices. Particularly effective is recognized as one vegetable, one fruit juice. Experts found that fresh juice of common beet gives amazing results in lowering high blood pressure. Slightly less effective is recognized as the pineapple juice.
In addition, rich in antioxidants green tea also gives a good result in the fight against hypertension. And the cold hibiscus tea high blood pressure is simply necessary, as its constant application reduces high blood pressure worse medicines, which is confirmed by repeated studies.