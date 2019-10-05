These essential oils will help to lose weight
No one would argue with the fact that in the case of a successful struggle with excess weight priority diet and physical activity.
However, the inhalation of certain essential oils or mixing them with food and water has a positive effect on metabolism, as shown by some studies.
Lime oil. Published in the journal Phytotherapy Research in 2010, the study showed that the essential oil of lime helps in weight loss and protects from unwanted pounds that occur because of the effects of certain drugs. You can add two to three drops of lime oil to salads or use it in regular cooking.
The peppermint oil. Simple inhalation of this essential oil contributes to better digestion and fight against unwanted hungry spasms. Studies have also shown that the addition of two drops of oil in a liter of water helps the athletes to show a more impressive performance in the competition, as it improves lung function.
Grapefruit oil. Another essential oil that promotes weight loss and reduction of appetite just by inhaling several times a day. Published in the journal Neuroscience Letters in 2005, a study showed that a component of oil of grapefruit lemon helps in reducing excess weight.
Oil of cardamom. Add two or three drops of cardamom oil in food every day, and it will strengthen digestion, and prevent bloating and any other gastro-intestinal disorders. A great advantage of all of these essential oils is that they do not have any side effects, unless the person does not exist any allergies to the individual components.