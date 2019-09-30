These everyday foods can be saved from breast cancer
How useful the onion and garlic.
Collaborative research of medical professionals from two universities — the University at Buffalo and the University of Puerto Rico, showed that onion and garlic is a unique vegetable. Health benefits from them is just incredible.
Scientists found an interesting connection with the use of onions and garlic and prevention of breast cancer. This relationship has interested doctors, who noticed that in Puerto Rico are very low statistics on cancer incidence among women. It is also known that onions and garlic are used in Puerto Rican cuisine everywhere.
“Onions and garlic are rich in flavonol and organic sulfur compounds”, explains their effect, said the scientists.
Particularly active against cancer cells garlic. It contains powerful anti-cancer compounds — S-allylcysteine, diallyl sulfide and diallyldisulfide, the doctors explained.