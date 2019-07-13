These factors influencing the effect of losing weight
Experts have conducted experiments related to the weight loss. They reported the factors influencing the effect of losing weight.
Australian scientists based on observations concluded that some people are not able to effectively lose weight. The researchers divided the volunteers into 5 groups, and at the end of the experiment revealed that almost half of the participants failed to stick to the diet in connection with fear of failure. Another quarter are unable to limit myself, for the love of a tasty meal. And only 15% of the subjects completed the task successfully and were able to maintain normal weight, as I like to cook food, said experts.
In turn, Israeli scientists have found another factor influencing the weight. In their experiment, was attended by about eight hundred volunteers, and he lasted about 11 years. According to the study, it became clear that some people lose weight when eating unhealthy meals. The essence of the individual product impact on blood sugar levels.
According to scientists, diets that are based on the calculations of proteins, fats and carbohydrates in foods is not always effective. Even those who strictly adhere to them, may not lose weight at all.