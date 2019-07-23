These factors reduce the risk of dementia
A few rules of a healthy lifestyle reduce the risk of dementia in people with a genetic predisposition to the disease, the study showed.
The likelihood of dementia largely depends on how a person lives. The Journal of the American Medical Association has published the data obtained by specialists from the Medical school of the University of Exeter, indicating that people with a genetic predisposition to dementia the risk of disease decreased by 32% at observance of several rules of a healthy lifestyle.
These rules are the following:
- regular physical activity;
- balanced diet;
- Smoking cessation;
- moderate consumption of alcohol.
In favor of this view of scientists say the results of eight years work, during which we analyzed all known genetic risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 200 thousand people from 60 years. Over the project period among the participants was recorded 1769 cases of dementia.
The researchers stated that “a healthy lifestyle is equally associated with lower likelihood of dementia in people with high genetic risk, and individuals with low predisposition to disease”.