These five diseases are transmitted in the family through the female line
Experts have called disease, high risk which is associated with inheritance of certain genetic variations in the female family line.
Therefore, it is important to know what was hurting not only my mother, my grandmother, and other relatives.
Osteoporosis. In this disease the destructive process affecting the connective tissue, making bones more fragile, prone to breakage. Usually the victims of osteoporosis are women who have reached the age of 65. If osteoporosis was the mother, he is most likely to occur and have a daughter.
Migraine. The tendency to migraine is associated with a specific activity of brain vessels, which in turn is due to genetics. To avoid hereditary migraine may help adherence to the rules of a healthy lifestyle – stop Smoking and alcohol, strict control of consumption of caffeine and protection from stress.
Glaucoma. Slowly developing after 50 years, glaucoma can cause complete loss of vision. Women whose mothers or other female relatives in the female line suffered from glaucoma, you need to undergo regular examinations by an ophthalmologist. They have the disease develops more often, than men.
Heart disease and diabetes. The mortality of the women from the effects of heart disease and type II diabetes are very high. Not least because there are genetic factors influencing the development of these diseases. In particular, women inherit from their mothers a certain type of adiposis has: if fat is stored in the type of shape “Apple”, the risk of developing heart problems and diabetes increases.
Breast cancer and ovarian. Specific and inherited in the family in the female line mutation of genes (the same as Angelina Jolie) is one of the causes of breast cancer and ovarian. With these types of cancer in relatives of women need to be screened regularly.