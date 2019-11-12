These foods you can’t eat on an empty stomach
Remember, Breakfast should not contain desserts.
Forget about the sausage sandwiches and freshly squeezed juices on an empty stomach – experts has compiled a list of foods that are not recommended to use in the morning on an empty stomach.
The most bad Breakfast, according to scientists, contains spicy and smoked foods that many of our fellow citizens just willingly eat in the morning. Speech, in particular, products from processed meat, which is often used for sandwiches. However, acute and smoked foods are bad effect on the mucous membrane of the digestive tract,and if you regularly eat Breakfast bread with sausage or meats, the risk of inflammation and pain in the stomach will rise sharply.
Why you should not drink on an empty stomach fresh juices? Almost all of these juices have acids that stimulates the production of digestive enzymes. But if the stomach is not food, the action of these enzymes can cause nausea, diarrhea, flatulence.
Also, by the way, avoid drinking water with lemon on an empty stomach, — such an experiment may lead to burns of the esophagus.
In addition, the Breakfast should not contain desserts. Eaten on an empty stomach, they trigger the release into the blood from large amounts of insulin. Regularly starting your first meal with something sweet, you “swing” your pancreas and increase the personal risk of diabetes.
In addition to not need on an empty stomach to drink coffee — this drink triggers the production of hydrochloric acid, irritating the stomach wall. So close to gastritis and ulcers.