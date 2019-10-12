These fruits is recommended to the elderly
According to a study conducted by researchers from the University Tohoku in Japan, daily intake of citrus fruit may reduce your chances of developing dementia by almost a quarter.
In the study, researchers tracked more than 13,000 men and women of middle age or older people for several years and found that those who ate citrus fruits daily were 23% less likely to develop dementia, compared with those who ate it less than twice a week.
“Some biological studies have shown that citrus fruits can have a preventive effect on cognitive impairment. But no research has studied the relationship between citrus consumption and incidence of dementia. Our data indicate that frequent consumption associated with a lower risk of developing this disease,” — said the scientists.