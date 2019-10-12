These fruits is recommended to the elderly

October 12, 2019

According to a study conducted by researchers from the University Tohoku in Japan, daily intake of citrus fruit may reduce your chances of developing dementia by almost a quarter.

Эти фрукты рекомендуют есть всем пожилым людям

In the study, researchers tracked more than 13,000 men and women of middle age or older people for several years and found that those who ate citrus fruits daily were 23% less likely to develop dementia, compared with those who ate it less than twice a week.

“Some biological studies have shown that citrus fruits can have a preventive effect on cognitive impairment. But no research has studied the relationship between citrus consumption and incidence of dementia. Our data indicate that frequent consumption associated with a lower risk of developing this disease,” — said the scientists.

