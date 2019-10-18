These habits can cause back pain
Millions of people suffer from occasional or chronic back pain. Here are some of the types of daily activities and habits that can trigger these pains.
The shortage of dairy products in the diet. If you suffer from lactose intolerance, then you need to make sure that every day you get enough calcium because dairy products in the diet no. Calcium is critical to normal bone health. Be sure to include in diet green leafy vegetables, fish with soft bones like sprats, canned sardines and trout, as well as other meals with calcium.
Smartphones. The dependence on smartphones has a direct impact on the health of the spine. Because of the smartphone we have the so-called “telephone neck” because we are constantly tilts his head to stare at the screen. This unnatural posture can trigger severe back pain over the years. Try rarely to use such devices.
Smoking. It is harmful for many reasons, including due to the impact on the back. Smoking affects the bones and leads to premature wear of the intervertebral discs. Bad habit reduces blood circulation to the spine, causing dehydration. From Smoking we do not get the important nutrients that we need back to health.
Exercise. Regular physical activity like lifting heavy weights, especially if you do them right enough, can lead to very serious and chronic problems with the spine. Be sure to take a few lessons from a professional instructor who will teach you how to handle heavy weights what position should your back, talk about the importance of warm up before weight training, which prepare the muscles to stress and prevent potential back problems. Correct body position is also important in spin classes.