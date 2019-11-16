These habits can cause early appearance of wrinkles
Bad habits affect the skin condition.
The desire to preserve youth longer inherent to every woman, but not everyone succeeds. And it is not necessary to run to a plastic surgeon to get rid of them. Enough to reconsider their habits and thus to slow down the aging process.
Sometimes even small changes can benefit. The experts have collected the TOP 10 most common habits that can cause wrinkles.
Ignore creams with spf protection
This problem is relevant especially in the summer. That the strong the sun’s rays cause premature aging, they think of each iron, but for some reason many continue to ignore the use of a cream with SPF protection.
You need it not only in beach holidays, but every day, even when you just go to work. Change her habit to enjoy all year round the same favorite cream in the summer, your skin always need SPF.
I love gum
Fresh breath is good, but if you have a habit of constantly chewing gum, you are at risk. The endless motion of the jaw over time can cause the early appearance of nasolabial folds and wrinkles around the mouth.
It’s simple: if you are often it take to crease his forehead, the wrinkles, if you constantly chew something, the skin in the mouth is also stretched. So better replace the gum in peppermint lozenges or candies.
Excessive love cleanse
Of course, there is nothing wrong to monitor the cleanliness of your skin, especially if it is prone to fat and acne. But fans of the purification, all kinds of scrubs, peels and brushes for washing often pass the line.
If you use a scrub more than 2 times a week and always wipe the face tonic or lotion, it’s time to stop doing it.
Cosmetics you disrupt the natural environment and the pH of your skin. In the end, reduced immunity and resistance. Moreover, you do not notice how dry up a person — and this is the number one reason when it comes to the appearance of wrinkles.
Morning wash with the cleanser
This is a continuation of the previous paragraph. Yes, at night it is perfectly fine to wash with cleanser and wipe face with a micellar water, but why would you after sleep?
In the morning, simply rinse face with plain water at room temperature and use cosmetic ice.
Too rarely change the pillowcase
There’s nothing criminal in to change the bed linen once a week, but your pillowcase can be a source of danger — it accumulates the most bacteria, and it’s not so bad. Hairspray, any other styling product — it goes straight to the pillow during sleep, and thus ends up on your face. And chemical elements that affect the skin and cause aging. Pick up a healthy habit — change pillowcase every 2?3 days.
Not getting enough sleep
Lack of sleep can cause weight problems, which you do not even know. And one of them is premature aging. The fact is that when you lack sleep, the body simply does not have time to recover — this includes skin cells.
If you want to look stunning after 50 years, forget about the midnight vigil — night beauty must sleep.
Sleeping in the wrong position
One more reason of premature aging associated with sleep — wrong posture. Many of us love to sleep on my stomach, pressing his cheek into the pillow, now imagine a few hours interferes with the normal circulation, and the skin is “stavlennia” state.
To minimize the risks, teach yourself to sleep on your side or on the back — useful not only for the skin and cardiovascular system.
Squeezing pimples
The problem is not only that you risk to get an infection, but that during the squeezing you squeeze and injure skin. Then this place can remain a scar or even a small wrinkle.
Not using the humidifier
If your home is too hot and dry, the skin definitely will respond to it. A humidifier is a really important device that you should purchase.
You smoke
Smoking and the desire to prolong youthfulness is incompatible. By the way, your pack it is also written.