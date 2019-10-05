These habits will help prevent heart disease
What are the recommendations of the cardiologist.
For the health of the cardiovascular system is necessary to watch, as it is a guarantee of long life.
Cardiologist gives 7 recommendations:
Keep on monitoring the issue of pressure. With the onset of adulthood to measure the pressure should regularly to avoid hypertension.
Sports. Not even especially intensive classes allow the heart to stay in shape. The main thing – regularity.
Natural sources of vitamins. Try to eat more seasonal fruits and vegetables.
To reduce the amount of salt to minimum performance.
Not to forget the benefits of fiber. It will act as prevention and even diabetes.
Less fat.
To give up nicotine addiction and drink less alcohol.