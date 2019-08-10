These “healthy” snacks better not to get involved
Trendy Breakfast can be harmful.
Life is not so simple and straightforward, especially when our preferences are governed by marketers. For example a new fancy Breakfast, it’s the healthy snack granola is not so harmless. Experts have compiled a list of 7 healthy snacks that it is better not to get involved.
Energy bar
Everyone knows how much protein and fiber is contained in energy bars and also know that it is superdorogie snacks. And then, sell them in stores eco-friendly foods, but before you eat, think about what “nutrient” elements it contains.
The more ingredients listed on the label, the more industrial processing were subjected to the bar (read: the farther it is from real food). Usually, in bars beautifully worded names of ingredients that contain sugar. They dramatically raise blood sugar and cause a sharp drop after some time.
Instead of eating a candy bar in a fit of hunger, take a couple of tablespoons of peanut butter and spread on Apple, it is still possible to dunk a carrot or cucumber in hummus.
Low-fat yogurt
If the product does not contain ingredients that we consider harmful, we come to the conclusion that it is “good” for us. But it is not so, especially if the mix of different fats.
Well, if eliminated saturated fats, but maintain the flavor manufacturers make the yogurt more sweet. Turns out that low-fat yogurt or low fat contain so much sugar that they can be considered dessert.
Accordingly, this leads to growth of “bad” cholesterol in the blood and completely destroys the main reason for choosing this product. Note unsweetened Greek yogurt contains less lactose.
Frozen yogurt
Ice cream, we all know, high-calorie and fatty foods, but if it’s frozen yogurt, we believe that everything is “OK” because the word “yogurt” gives us reason to think this is good for us. Re-read what is said about the yoghurt above and you will see it’s not “OK”, you have been deceived by the title! There’s no shame that you want to eat frozen yogurt in all colors and flavors, just do not forget that this is a dessert and treat it accordingly (do not consider it a healthy product!)
Smoothies
Just because a smoothie is crammed with various useful fruits, do not consider them useful (increasing the sugar content in the blood along with the waist). Be careful, mixing a huge amount of bananas, berries and other sweet ingredients, they are high blood sugar (intake – no more than 25 grams of sugar a day). Especially if smoothies from the store.
Granola
Added ingredients (sugar) and high fat content of many brands, producing granola, causes us to be cautious in choosing.
Dry fruits
Bad news for fans of dry mango and Breakfast with cranberries. A single fruit, not containing added sugar, is raisins, apricots, plums, dates. They do not add sugar during the drying process.
Vegan desserts
Unfortunately, dessert is always a dessert in many vegan products more fat and simple carbohydrates than regular sweets. Coconut sugar often replace such foods white sugar, it’s good, but, nevertheless, it has the same effect on blood sugar as regular white sugar.