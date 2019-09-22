These inexpensive foods will help to lose weight
Eaten on time and in correct quantity, these products can replace a workout in the gym.
To keep the body in a healthy and comfortable weight, not necessarily to limit yourself to food — simply include in your diet certain products, and how they take care of beauty and health. We have compiled for you a list of five foods are not only delicious but also very useful for the figure. Eat health!
Only 130 grams of beans, chickpeas, lentils, peas or beans a day — and you will not notice the extra pounds start to leave, confirms a meta-analysis conducted by experts from the hospital of St. Michael in Toronto. The fact that legumes have a low glycemic index (and therefore, longer to digest) and significantly increase the feeling of satiety for a 31%! As a result, you will eat a third less and feel you will as well profit!
Nutritionists amazing solidarity: cabbage is the perfect vegetable for those who want to lose weight. In?first, it has a low glycemic index and after its use the feeling of hunger does not return. In?second, it helps speed up metabolism which in turn helps to get rid of pounds. Thirdly, a variety of substances and vitamins contained in this fruit protect the body from inflammatory processes, cancers, reduce the risk of diabetes and protects cells from premature aging.
The American teenagers who in 12 weeks of daily eating peanuts or peanut butter, as a result of decreased the body mass index — these are the results of a study conducted by experts from the University of Houston, Medical College Baylor and University of Texas. The researchers suggest there are nuts at least 4 times a week: first, it’s delicious, and, in?second, it helps to reduce weight. Scientists believe that this unexpected effect is just due to the high nutritional value and calorie content of peanut: if you use it for second Breakfast or afternoon tea, the feeling of fullness will last longer and you don’t want to “cococnut” — and it is uncontrollable snacking and is considered the main cause of excess weight.
Two glasses of red wine (250 ml) per day has a positive impact on the figure, say researchers from Harvard medical school. All in contained in red wine resveratrol, which make white fat to brown, which helps to burn calories, increases physical performance and improves heart function and muscle condition in the same way as when playing sports. Too lazy to go to the gym? Just have a glass of wine!
Strawberries, cherries, blueberries, blackberries, black currants, red grapes, pomegranates — all of these fruits and berries contain a plant pigment flavonoid that reduces the amount of energy entering the body from food, and thus does not gain weight. Researchers from the University of East Anglia (UK) and Harvard school of medicine claim to maintain your weight, enough every day to eat a serving of red berries or fruit. Simple and very tasty.