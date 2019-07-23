These key errors when using the microwave
The microwave is in almost every family. French experts in the field of power called the key mistakes made by people when using the oven.
The technique for preheating is often used busy people, but forget about put in the oven the dish is not worth it. Overheating the product to lose potency and become dangerous. It is strictly forbidden to cook food in plastic containers, which under the influence of temperature emit bisphenol a and other harmful toxins that negatively affect the hormonal system. Microwave unevenly affects the products, so periodically they should stir. It is worth remembering that the meat is cooked faster vegetables.
Properly set on a timer delivers the benefit and safety of food, therefore it is not recommended to turn off the oven ahead of time. The inner container is the equipment may become hot, so to avoid burns, use gloves or towels. When working with the microwave forget the plastic film. Even during defrosting the package is able to melt or release harmful chemicals.