These medications that increase the risk of stroke

| July 14, 2019 | Health | No Comments

But the basis of the analysis of almost a million people a new study by scientists from the United States refutes the claim that food supplements can protect human health.

Названы препараты, которые увеличивают риск инсульта

Researchers have warned that taking calcium and vitamin D may actually be harmful and increase the risk of stroke.

The staff of the Medical school of West Virginia University studied the results of 277 studies that have examined the effect of various supplements and diets. The analysis also included the mortality and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

The results show that among all studied supplements only folic acid and omega-3 was effective. Calcium, vitamin D, beta-carotene and antioxidants has no effect on life expectancy and risk of cardiovascular diseases.

