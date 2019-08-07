These plants can help with weight loss – experts
A team of U.S. medical scientists have been developing various techniques using a variety of plants that can be used as a means for weight loss.
Experts have proven that as a way to reduce weight, you can use a mixture, which includes substances such as cinnamon, cumin and Gvozdika. According to them, if you take each of the above mentioned ingredient 50 grams, dry them thoroughly in a pan, then grind, then every day you can make a decoction that will help for some time to reduce weight.
Every morning, you need a teaspoon of the prepared powder to brew in a Cup of boiling water, let settle and drink on an empty stomach.
Scientists explained the use of clove as a drug for weight loss. It turns out that this is a valuable product for the organism. It includes such nutrients as fiber, proteins and carbohydrates.
It is rich in vitamins C, E, A and K, Riboflavin and thiamine. The broth with cloves lower cholesterol and blood sugar, promote metabolism, and accelerate metabolism.
Doctors warned that for some people, clove can be dangerous as it can cause allergic reactions. So before you prepare the mixture with cloves, you should consult with a specialist.