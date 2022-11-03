These plants should be found in every home. They will help to deal with a serious problem that affects us in autumn and winter

Katrine

Katrine Johns has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Katrine Johns worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my katrine@galpost.com 1-800-268-7128