These plants should be found in every home. They will help to deal with a serious problem that affects us in autumn and winter
Which plants will help to deal with excess moisture and air pollution?
As indicated by the “Interia” portal, the autumn and winter period is a time when we are particularly plagued by the problem of excess moisture. Unfortunately, it can lead to the development of mold, which airborne spores are extremely detrimental to our health. Plants can help us. Many of them show the ability to absorb not only moisture, but also harmful substances from the air.
Plants will help you deal with moisture
There are special devices and means that allow you to absorb excess moisture from the air. Plants can be a good complement to them. It is worth remembering that plants draw water not only from the ground, but also from the air through the leaves. Some species also have the ability to clean the air of harmful substances.
Common ivy
One of such plants is common ivy. It not only allows you to get rid of excess moisture, but also cleans the air of formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, toluene and trichlorethylene. The advantage of ivy is that it tolerates shaded positions well, which allows it to be kept even in the bathroom!
While this plant is easy to grow, it is important to remember that ivy is poisonous. Therefore, keep it away from children and pets.
Peaceflower
The Peace Lily is a plant that not only looks beautiful, but also works as a home air purifier and moisture absorber. In addition, it absorbs mold spores. The poisonous properties of the flower mean that it should be kept away from children and animals.
He is also credited with the ability to absorb radiation from devices such as comupter and television. Therefore, it is worth having this plant at home.
Sternberg's Chlorophytum
Years ago, this plant was found on practically every window sill. It was chosen because it is extremely easy to grow and because it does not pose a threat to children and animals. Now the herb is back in favor, thanks to its properties.
The plant absorbs moisture and cleans the air of benzene, toluene and carbon monoxide. In addition, it neutralizes electromagnetic radiation.
What kind of air-purifying and moisture-absorbing plants do you know?