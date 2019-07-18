These plants, which are healthy
Experts told, what plants have a positive effect on human health.
Of course, I want to decorate bedroom or living room beautiful and original plant but each flower somehow affects our health, so by choosing a “green friend” you have to be conscious. In this regard, was selected five of the best representatives from the world of plants, which will not only refresh the room but also have a beneficial effect on General health.
Chlorophytum
Not all of us are fortunate to enjoy clean air, especially if you live in a bustling metropolis. In this case, your perfect companion as Leon in the film, will be the Chlorophytum. This plant acts as a great filter, it even copes with formaldehyde, which is contained in plastic objects, furniture and tobacco smoke. A few pots Chlorophytum can in a few days to clean up the atmosphere of the room. In addition, the plant is quite unpretentious: you only need to be watered carefully so that the leaves are not thoroughly dry. Take a look!
Pelargonium
Commonly known as the geranium room. Enzymes plants have a positive effect on the nervous system of the residents. As noted by many owners of the flower, the dream becomes better if you put a pot plant on tobacco or window sill. But if you are plagued by constant headaches, the flower will try to cope with this problem. It’s all in the ability of plants to normalize the level of humidity in the air. Care flower does not require you serious effort, even for people, never had to deal with the gardening.
Sansevieriya
In the apartment, where the floor is mostly covered with linoleum, a good idea to put this interesting plant. It is able in a short time to reduce the content of synthetic products of evaporation in the air, by the way, the reason for such fumes often becomes linoleum, which is typical in most cases for offices, so that the plant is one of the most popular pieces of office decor.
Eucalyptus
Incredibly useful plant for people suffering from respiratory diseases. Substances which are rich in eucalyptus facilitate breathing. They relax bronchi, neutralize spasms. Very often doctors advise people with asthma, buy tree of eucalyptus in the bedroom to be sure of a peaceful sleep without coughing.
Laurel
No, the Bay leaf is not only a condiment, but also a powerful antiviral agent. Pretty good Lavr helps to ease the life of people with cardiovascular problems- just one or more pots in different rooms.