These plants, which will help to get rid of harmful microorganisms
Scientists reported what plants you can use for getting rid of harmful microorganisms. Disease in man, they produce toxins and can cause many health problems.
Researchers from the University of Beira Interior found that is known to any owner cilantro capable of destroying a wide range of harmful bacteria and greatly improve the microflora. Oil of coriander, experts say, is able to influence even those bacteria that demonstrate resistance to treatment with antibiotics and provoke intestinal poisoning.
Experts told the press what other plants can be used in the fight against parasites.
Garlic. Its use effectively cleanses the body from harmful microorganisms, improves intestinal flora. In addition, the smell of garlic repels blood-sucking insects that are often carriers of parasites.
Black walnut. Known as an effective remedy for fungal infections.
Carnation. Clove essential oil kills the eggs of worms, which they leave in the digestive tract.
Wormwood. Used in the treatment of intestinal worms. A particularly strong effect in getting rid of harmful microorganisms in the digestive tract is a combination of cloves, black walnut and wormwood.
Thyme. Contained in this oil slows the development of intestinal parasites and eliminates them.
Oregano. Its essential oil has antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal activity and can also serve as a destroyer of some harmful types of harmful microorganisms.