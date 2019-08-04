These popular products can ease a hangover

Physicians identified a number of products that, in their opinion, to bring some relief to the person after a hangover

Эти популярные продукты могут облегчить похмелье

Symptoms after prolonged and copious libations experts have termed this condition of the body, which increases the feeling of nausea, headaches and dry mouth.

The first product of care of a hangover doctors called pure water without gases. The more a person drinks pure water, the easier it will be to get rid of stomach contents, since a large amount of fluid causes a gag reflex, which will facilitate the speedy elimination of toxins.

Reserves of electrolytes, according to experts, will replenish the mineral water. Also a good way doctors called aspirin – one pill will help to improve the General condition and reduce headache.

Experts recommend to cook the oatmeal, to which add a spoonful of honey, a few grams of dried apricots and almonds. This will help to restore the balance of potassium and magnesium, as well as to raise the level of glucose.

But pickle cucumber or tomato experts drinking is not recommended, since the salt within brine aggravate the condition of the body and will cause even more dehydration.

