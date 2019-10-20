These products are beneficial for the cardiovascular system
Fish is Particularly healthy fatty marine fish, rich in polyunsaturated acids omega-3 (salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna). British scientists say that only two Lunches a week to significantly reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.
Tomato Heart necessary products containing magnesium and potassium. Tomatoes are just one of them, plus they are rich in silicon, iron, organic acids and dietary fiber. This combination of nutrients reduces blood pressure and strengthens blood vessels, preventing cardiovascular disease.
Beans Legumes, and tomatoes, is rich in magnesium and potassium, they also contain iron, folic acid and flavonoids — these minerals strengthen blood vessels and make them more elastic.
Avocado healthy fats in this fruit prevents blood clots, and potassium stabilizes blood pressure.
Dark chocolate Scientific studies say chocolate is unusually rich in flavonoids, which contribute to the stabilization of blood pressure and vasodilatation. Just do not forget that there is a need to show that dark chocolate (70 per cent).
Nuts Almonds, walnuts and pine nuts nourish the heart and arteries in potassium, magnesium, vitamins b, C, E and PP, which improves their endurance. Eat nuts instead of snacking biscuits, chips and sweets or add them to salads and cereal.
Apple This fruit contain quercetin — a flavonoid that repairs damaged and inflamed areas of the arteries that prevents the formation of plaques and minimizes the impact of harmful cholesterol.
Blueberries are a Record number of anthocyanins contained in blueberries. In combination with vitamin C and fiber, this antioxidant cleanses and strengthens blood vessels.
Pomegranate pomegranate Fruits, like blueberries, contain anthocyanins, which contribute to normalization of blood, make blood vessels stronger and slow down age-related changes of the heart.
Banana Although bananas do not have a dark-purple color, they are also a rich source of anthocyanins. In addition, this fruit contains potassium, which helps the kidneys excrete excess sodium, thereby contributing to healthy blood pressure.
Oatmeal Oatmeal early in the morning — the dish is useful in all respects. Oats contains fiber and beta-glucan, which normalize the level of cholesterol in the blood. Furthermore, thanks to the fiber gets weight, which reduces the load on the heart. In addition, regular consumption of oatmeal is the prevention of diabetes. Bowl of oatmeal with any berries or dried fruit for Breakfast — and your heart will work like clockwork.
Spinach Spinach, like all leafy greens, is undoubtedly a product that is useful for the heart. Active substances in its composition lowers the level of homocysteine in the body. This harmful amino acid destroys the inner walls of the arteries and increases the risk of heart disease. Spinach is particularly useful for those suffering from high blood pressure. To keep it under control, eat one bunch of greenery daily.