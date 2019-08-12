These products are called murderers potency

Doctors have listed the products that can cause erectile dysfunction in men.

Эти продукты назвали убийцами потенции

First and foremost, men need to give up chips, especially if their snack alcohol. This snack stopped making potato, now it is made from starch and flour. Chips can be compared with the set of pure carcinogens, which “beat” directly on the body, and in connection with the same beer are the real killers of potency. In addition, in this case in the male body dramatically increases the content of female hormones, whereas the production of testosterone slows down.

Also, experts recommend eating fewer sweets, especially those which contain a lot of margarine. This product is the transgenic fat that contributes to clogged blood vessels. From the proper blood flow, which is impossible with the obstruction of vessels, is directly dependent erection, so margarine experts attribute to the killers of potency. The same effect is produced fatty sauces.

Soda and store-bought juices also should be avoided, as they contain a lot of sugar, so can cause obesity, high cholesterol and other diseases. Preservatives, emulsifiers, vinegar, carcinogenic oil — all contained in a modern sauces.

Experts point out that the pursuit of momentary pleasure of junk food is fraught for many men, the loss of capacity in intimate terms.

