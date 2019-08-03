These products are contraindicated with a cold
Doctors offer to adjust your menu at the time of illness.
Experts believe that first of all it is to eliminate coffee. The fact that this drink promotes fluid excretion and thus exacerbate the intoxication.
Experts believe that the common cold is also necessary to cut the number of sugary foods, because glucose is the ideal environment for development of microbes, that only complicates the disease.
Will not fit the patient, and spicy or salty foods — it provokes the swelling and can cause breathing problems in the cold.
Doctors stress that during the illness of optimal food will be soup and fruit teas. Such products will help the body to get better, experts believe.
However, there are contraindications expert advice is required. Do not self-medicate!