These products are critical to the correct operation of the liver
Doctors say that fatty liver is becoming more “popular”, and found it is not only those who abuse alcohol. The reason for that is improper diet: fast food, soda, canned meats, sweets, huge number of all kinds of additives in processed foods that our bodies are not designed biologically. It pollutes the blood with toxins and cholesterol by causing the liver to work in extreme mode.
The liver is one of the key organs is the main filter of the body, of its work depends on the health of the entire body. It is unique – the liver is able to fully recover even if the lesion is significant. On the other hand, it is very “patient” on, so people do not feel symptoms until then, until it is too late.
She can and should help. You just need to select the diet so that it were the products most useful for normal functioning of the liver. Especially important are 5 components.
Vitamin A. They are rich in apricot, carrot, pumpkin, broccoli, avocado, bell pepper.
Vitamin B2. Its a lot of peaches and pears, beets and spinach.
Vitamin E. This is: cereals, fish and unrefined vegetable oils.
Omega-3 fatty acids. Avocado, fatty fish.
Lipoic acid. Contained in large amounts in dairy products, beef and spinach.