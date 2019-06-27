These products are dangerous to eat every day
Scientists from France have found out that eating ultrabranch products is directly linked to early death.
Under the above mentioned products refers to those that contain “a few ingredients and are many industrial processes”. In addition to conventional oil, fat, sugar and salt in these products also contains a variety of emulsifiers, colorants, flavors and sweeteners. The most popular such products include processed meat, ice cream, sweets, ready meals, energy bars, pastries, and Packed biscuits.
“Ultrabroadening products has increased significantly over the past few decades, and they can lead to an increase in the number of deaths from noncommunicable diseases” — say the authors of the study. Before coming to this conclusion, they analyzed data collected from more than 44 million adults older than 45 years. All study participants from time to time to fill the questionnaire, indicating the food that they ate over the past day. On average, about 30% of calories consumed per day subjects, was precisely of the above foods. Every 10 percent the risk of the person of premature death increased by 14%.