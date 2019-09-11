These products are more likely to destroy tooth enamel
A lot of people don’t even think about the fact that some products bear the irreparable harm to tooth enamel.
So, doctors have told about what popular and even healthy foods can harm the teeth and destroy them.
According to experts, many people are well aware that sweets, soda and acidic fruits bring some harm to the teeth, for the integrity of their enamel. But also a smile can spoil other products, and among them there are useful.
Dentists also call among the destroyers of the tooth enamel dried. So, enough sweet prunes and dried apricots are easily clogged between the teeth and stick to the enamel in the most remote places.
In addition, for teeth unsafe viscous milk porridge, which they easily envelop. After consumption of such cereals it is necessary to rinse the mouth, or the remnants of such food will contribute to the development of carious flora, destroying the enamel of the teeth.
Another quite useful product, which forms an unnecessary film on the teeth — liquid egg yolk. Like the film effect, preserving the teeth bacteria, is observed after consumption of caviar. Another enemy of tooth enamel is pickled products. Destructive effect lies in contained in marinades vinegar.