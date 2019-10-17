These products are useful after alcohol abuse
People who abuse alcohol, doctors advise to eat more foods that will help to protect the internal organs. Among the particularly useful, dairy products, pumpkin, apricots.
According to doctors, the people who often allow themselves to alcohol, will be very useful dairy products, help maintain gut flora, as reported by several publications. In addition, fans of alcohol, in order to reverse the damage done by alcohol, they are advised to drink green tea – the drink that activates the output of toxins.
The experts noted that the active consumption of alcohol negatively affects the body’s ability to absorb vitamins and minerals. They recommended as often as possible to eat the berries, in which nutrients are contained immediately in very high doses, — sea buckthorn, cranberries, cranberry. Also need sources of carotene, pumpkin and apricots.
People dependent on alcohol consumption, experts advise not to forget to drink pure water in an amount of not less than 1.5 liters. Its use produces a real detox effect needed for cleansing the liver.